LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

LPL Financial stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $9,101,744 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 45,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 94,857 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,768,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

