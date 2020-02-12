LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 8.30%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.