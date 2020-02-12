LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,151,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,776,000 after buying an additional 3,375,108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of FLR opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $41.91. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

