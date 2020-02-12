LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $149,000 in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.