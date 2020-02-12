LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,035,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $229.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.52. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Cavco Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

