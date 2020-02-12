LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Geospace Technologies worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $87,480.00. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.96. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.