LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on LYFT from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded LYFT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.02.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60.

In other LYFT news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of LYFT by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of LYFT by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of LYFT by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 84,336 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

