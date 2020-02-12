LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up to $49.92

Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.74, but opened at $49.92. LYFT shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 10,492,371 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on LYFT to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LYFT from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.

In related news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LYFT by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

