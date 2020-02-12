M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for M/I Homes in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MHO. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE:MHO opened at $42.73 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

