Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF makes up about 6.0% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GARD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

