Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Invests $693,000 in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC owned 0.07% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $574,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. 1,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

