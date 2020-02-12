Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period.

FREL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 2,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

