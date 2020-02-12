Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,453,889. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.