Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in January

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAGS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 575,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,424,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAGS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

