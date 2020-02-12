Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

NYSE MMP opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Nwam LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $265,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 514,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

