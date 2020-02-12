Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.53

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 29725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

MGIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.