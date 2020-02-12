Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at Laurentian

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$81.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity stock traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$85.97. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760. The firm has a market cap of $797.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$78.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.54. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$42.05 and a 12 month high of C$85.97.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 3.2200001 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.