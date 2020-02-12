MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.94

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.94 and traded as high as $29.35. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 1,206,212 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 5,002.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

