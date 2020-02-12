Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mamamancini’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81. Mamamancini’s has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 209.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

