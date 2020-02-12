Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Shares Up 2.2%

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 70,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 205,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies.

