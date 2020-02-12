Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 71,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

About Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

