Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura cut their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

HD opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $240.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.02. The stock has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

