Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 482,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,923. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

