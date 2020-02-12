Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. Masco also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.19.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.01. 1,671,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Masco has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $927,200.00. Insiders have sold 328,386 shares of company stock worth $15,445,588 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.