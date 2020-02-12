Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.53, 366,529 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 187,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $360.94 million, a PE ratio of -676.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Matrix Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter worth $7,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

