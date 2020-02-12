Matt Abernethy Sells 2,030 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85.

NBIX traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. The company had a trading volume of 380,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,528. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,586,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

