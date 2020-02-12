Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.

MAT opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 85.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 550.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

