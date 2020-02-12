Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Mattel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.45.
MAT opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Mattel has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.
