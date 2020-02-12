Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Trimmed by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.17. 226,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

