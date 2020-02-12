mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) Shares Down 13.7%

mCig Inc (OTCMKTS:MCIG)’s stock price traded down 13.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 2,868,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,308,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

mCig Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

mCig, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

