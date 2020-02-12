McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Trading Up 1.8%

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$2.90 ($2.06) and last traded at A$2.88 ($2.04), approximately 1,168,545 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 702% from the average daily volume of 145,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.83 ($2.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.72 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.19 million and a P/E ratio of 22.69.

About McPherson’s (ASX:MCP)

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.