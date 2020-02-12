MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,850.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, DEx.top and CPDAX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $600.51 or 0.05834916 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00052937 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00127940 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003540 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDEX, CPDAX, DEx.top, Gate.io, Cashierest, Coinrail, Bittrex, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.