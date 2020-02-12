Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $109,103,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. 4,684,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,757. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

