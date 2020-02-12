Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $651.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $644.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.34. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $351.51 and a fifty-two week high of $725.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.