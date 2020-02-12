Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.1% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,846,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,066,000 after acquiring an additional 338,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,912,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

