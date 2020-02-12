Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIVO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.44. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,251,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 172,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 152,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

