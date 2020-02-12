Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Up 68.2% in January

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 326,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,458. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $372.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

