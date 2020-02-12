Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MCB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,662. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCB. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $31,463.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $114,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

