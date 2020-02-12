MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $226.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the highest is $226.42 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $283.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $949.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $949.00 million to $952.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $965.13 million, with estimates ranging from $914.01 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of MGP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

