MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. MGM Resorts International posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $998,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 159,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 892,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 390,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 478,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 5,504,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,271.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

