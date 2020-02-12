Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.88

Media headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a coverage optimism score of 2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the software giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Microsoft's score:

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $182.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,210,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,205,030. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.34. The firm has a market cap of $1,402.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

