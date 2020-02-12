MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Shares of MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH stock remained flat at $$13.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

