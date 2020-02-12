Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,650. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

