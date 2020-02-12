Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Down to $48.62

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.24, but opened at $48.62. Mimecast shares last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 69,417 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -421.91, a PEG ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

