Mimecast Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,493 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,974% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,888,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Mimecast by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 76,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. 71,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -428.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

