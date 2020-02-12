MINDOL Market Capitalization Achieves $299.45 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00017016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $299.45 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.01298245 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004617 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

