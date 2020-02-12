Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.80. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,571,314 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

