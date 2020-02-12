Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,423 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

