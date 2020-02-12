Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

