Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of -148.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

