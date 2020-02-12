Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,132,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,580,000 after purchasing an additional 73,127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.06. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $146.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,080 shares of company stock worth $23,975,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

